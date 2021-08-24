Warrant arrests
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 51-year-old Ludington man on a warrant charging possession of methamphetamine and a warrant alleging failure to appear in court at 10:39 a.m., Monday, in the 1900 block of West Dewey Road in Victory Township.
Operating while impaired
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 43-year-old Ludington woman for operating while impaired at 6:15 p.m., Friday, at Stearns Park. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Larceny
The Ludington Police Department received a report of a larceny of a bicycle at 3:55 p.m., Saturday, in the 100 block of East Foster Street. The bicycle was described as a Chrome Mach One BMX bicycle with yellow handle grips.
The Ludington Police Department received a report of a larceny of a bicycle at 10:19 a.m., Monday, in the 800 block of St. Paul Street. The bicycle was described as a 27-inch gray BMX.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash without injury at 6:25 p.m., Monday, at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Pere Marquette Highway in Pere Marquette Township.