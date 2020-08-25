Motorcycle accident victims identified
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office identified the victims of a motorcycle accident that occurred a 3 p.m. Friday in Branch. The driver is identified as David Mourer, 56, and his passenger was Mary Mourer, 45, both of Stanton. A condition report on the pair was not available Monday. David was flown by air ambulance to Munson Hospital in Traverse City and Mary was flown to Spectrum Health in Grand Rapids. The accident occurred when an SUV driven by a Ludington woman pulled out of the Branch Grocery Store in front of the motorcycle. The two were ejected from the motorcycle. The driver of the SUV was not injured.
Identity of drowning victim being withheld
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office did not release the identity of the 66-year-old man who drowned Wednesday, Aug. 19, in Lake County’s Sauble Lake No. 1 in Sauble Township. The department said it is not releasing the name, hometown or relevant information at this time out of respect for the family. The man’s body was found Thursday afternoon by a Mason County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team member in about nine feet of water.
Operating while impaired, vehicle crash
The Michigan State Police Hart Post responded to a single-vehicle crash with minor injury at 2:46 a.m. Sunday on LaSalle Road near Hansen Road in Amber Township. The driver, a 28-year-old Scottville man, was arrested on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while impaired second offense and lodged in the Mason County. A passenger, a 29-year-old Scottville woman, sought her own treatment for minor injuries.
Domestic violence
The Michigan State Polite Hart Post is investigating a complaint of domestic violence after responding to an incident at 2:15 p.m. Friday in the 7000 block of South Apple Hill Road in the Village of Rothbury.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post is investigating a complaint of domestic violence after responding to an incident at 8:26 p.m. Friday in the 3000 block of Meadow Brook Lane in Hart Township
Warrant arrest, driving on suspended license
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 20-year-old Wellston man on two warrants from Manistee County for contempt of court following a traffic stop at 2:58 p.m. Friday near the intersection of George and Dowland streets. The Wellston man was a passenger in a vehicle driven by a 27-year-old Ludington man. The Ludington man was cited for driving on a suspended license. The department forwarded reports to the Mason County Prosecutor’s Office and may seek additional charges against the Wellston man.
Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 44-year-old Scottville man on a warrant after a traffic stop at 1:31 a.m. Saturday in the City of Scottville.
Vehicle crash
The Michigan State Police Hart Post is investigating a rollover accident that was not reported after responding at 11 p.m. Saturday to the 4000 block of Johnson Road near Brye Road. Troopers report when they arrived at the scene they found an unattended car rolled over on its top in the ditch.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two vehicle crashes without injury last Friday:
• At 8:41 a.m. for a two-car vehicle crash at the intersection of Main and First streets in the Village of Custer;
• At 6:43 p.m. for a single-vehicle crash on Pere Marquette Highway near Chauvez Road in Pere Marquette Township.
Carless driving, driving without insurance
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited an 18-year-old Free Soil man for careless driving and driving without insurance following a traffic stop at 7:40 p.m. Sunday on Reek Road near Sugar Grove Road in Sherman Township. The man allegedly was fishtailing down the road.
Driving with suspended license
The Ludington Police Department cited a 27-year-old Ludington man for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 11:45 a.m. Friday.
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 55-year-old Ludington man for driving with a suspended license third offense following a traffic stop at 8:01 p.m. Sunday.
The Michigan State Police cited a 31-year-old Shelby man for driving on a suspended license following a traffic stop at 6:31 p.m. Sunday on U.S. 10 near Oceana Drive in Grant Township.
Driving without insurance
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited a 39-year-old Holton man for driving without insurance on his motor vehicle following a traffic stop at 2 p.m. Saturday on Maple Island Road near Skeels Road in Greenwood Township.
Driving without a license
The Ludington Police Department cited a 19-year-old Ludington man for driving without a license following a traffic stop at 1:29 a.m. Saturday on Ludington Avenue near Gaylord Avenue.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-deer crash at 8:14 a.m. Friday on Custer Road near Sugar Grove Road in Sherman Township;
The Michigan State Police Hart Post responded to a car-deer crash at 10:05 a.m. Saturday on M-120 near 110th Avenue in Shelby Township.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post responded to a car-deer crash at 8:10 p.m. Sunday on Shelby Road near 48th Avenue in Benona Township.