Possession of methamphetamine
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 21-year-old Grand Haven woman on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop at 3:52 p.m. on Skeels Road near 192nd Avenue in Greenwood Township in Oceana County. The woman was also cited for driving on a suspended license. She was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is investigating damage to sprinkler heads that was reported at 4:39 p.m. Monday at Poncho’s Pond in the 5300 block of Wallace Drive in Pere Marquette Township. Owners report 18 sprinkler heads were damaged from the business’s irrigation system.
Driving with a suspended license
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited a 39-year-old South Haven man for driving on a suspended license following a traffic stop at 1:25 a.m. Tuesday on U.S. 31 near Sugar Grove Road in Sherman Township.
Driving without insurance
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited a 34-year-old Whitehall man for driving without insurance following a traffic stop at 3:12 a.m. Tuesday on Oceana Drive near Mason Drive in Rothbury Township.
PPO violation
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an alleged violation of a personal protection order reported at 7:14 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block of Birch Lane in Hamlin Township. Deputies forwarded their reports to the Mason County Prosecutor’s Office.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to four vehicle crashes Tuesday:
• At 8:30 a.m. for a two-vehicle crash with minor injuries at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Stiles Road in Amber Township. Those injured were treated at the scene by Life EMS.
• At 12:10 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash without injuries at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Meyers Road in Amber Township.
• At 2:45 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash with minor injuries on Hansen Road east of Dennis Road in Amber Township. Those injured were treated at the scene by Life EMS.
• At 2:58 p.m. for a hit-and-run crash without injury on Jebavy Drive north of U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township.