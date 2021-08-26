Driving while
intoxicated
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 44-year-old Ludington man at 12:36 a.m. Thursday for allegedly crashing his Chevrolet Malibu into the rear end of a parked Ford Taurus at the intersection of Court and Robert streets.
The driver was arrested on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
DWLS
The Ludington Police Department cited a 57-year-old Ludington woman with an appearance ticket for driving with a suspended operator’s license following a traffic stop at 12:35 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Danaher and George streets.
Larceny
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a stolen snowblower at 10:57 a.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of North 19th Street in Sheridan Township.
Road sign damaged
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a damaged road sign at 12:31 p.m. Wednesday on South Scottville Road north of Conrad Road in Custer Township. The illuminated arrow sign appears to have been struck by an unknown vehicle that left the scene.
Vehicle crashes
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to the three vehicle crashes, with no injuries reported, on Wednesday:
• a two-vehicle crash at 3:51 p.m. on U.S. 10 west of Brye Road;
• a single vehicle crash at 4:24 p.m. in the 4800 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township;
• and a two-vehicle hit-and-run crash 7 p.m. on U.S. 10 west of Brye Road in Amber Township.