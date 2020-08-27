Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 70-year-old Ludington man on a warrant charging him with aggravated stalking at 1:51 p.m. Tuesday on Loggers Lane in Hamlin Township. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Parole violation
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 23-year-old Ludington man for a probation violation at 2:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of East Foster Street. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
PPO violation
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 53-year-old Rothbury man for violationg a personal protection order (PPO) at 7:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of West Wilke Road in Grant Township of Oceana County. He was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
Domestic violence
The Ludington Police Department responded to a report of verbal domestic violence at 7:06 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of North James Street. When officers arrived, one of the parties involved in the argument voluntarily left the home.
Driving with license suspended
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office cited two drivers Tuesday for driving with a suspended license:
• At 12:32 a.m., a 35-year-old Ludington man was cited following a traffic stop at the intersection of Main and Third streets in the Village of Custer;
• At 9:10 a.m., a 21-yeaer-old Scottville man was cited following a traffic stop at the intersection of Chauvez and Schwass roads in Riverton Township.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited a Montague man following a traffic stop at 5:52 p.m. on Winston Road near 80th Avenue in Grant Township in Oceana County.
Suspicious situation
The Ludington Police Department responded to two suspicious situations Tuesday, both of which were determined to be unfounded:
• At 4:27 a.m. in the area of Washington Avenue and Dowland Street;
• At 11:28 a.m. in the 200 block of East Ludington Avenue.
Disturbance reported
The Ludington Police Department responded to a disturbance at 9:07 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Rath Avenue and Court Street. When officers arrived, no one was in the area.
Property found
The Ludington Police Department reported that two items of property were found Tuesday:
• At 4:22 a.m., a bicycle was found near the intersection of North Rath and Tinkham avenues;
• At 12:34 p.m., undisclosed property was found in the area of Danaher and George streets.
Larceny
The Ludington Police Department is investigating the theft of an Xbox reported at 11:13 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of East Filer Street.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-deer crash without injury at 7:44 a.m. Tuesday on Pere Marquette Highway north of Hesslund Road in Pere Marquette Township.