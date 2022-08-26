The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of breaking and entering at 8:22 a.m., Wednesday, in the 400 block of South Pere Marquette Highway in Pere Marquette Township. The complainant reported the back door was broken into. It was not known at the time of the report what, if anything, was taken.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a larceny of a rifle at 8:19 a.m., Wednesday, from a residence in the 900 block of West First Street in Amber Township.
Driving with suspended license
The Ludington Police Department cited a 43-year-old Ludington woman for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 6:54 p.m., Thursday, at the intersection of Ludington and Madison avenues.
Driving without a license
The Ludington Police Department cited an 18-year-old Ludington woman for driving without a license following a traffic stop at 9:51 p.m., Thursday, at the intersection of William and Loomis streets.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-deer crash with injury at 6:53 a.m., Wednesday, on Fountain Road west of Stephens Road in Sherman Township.