Disorderly person, bond violation
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 32-year-old Ludington man for being a disorderly person and violating the conditions of his bond after officers were called at 7:56 p.m. Wednesday to the 300 block of West Ludington Avenue. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Providing false ID, driving without a license
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 15-year-old Ludington girl for driving without a license and providing false information to a police officer following a traffic stop at 6:57 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South Madison Street. The department sent information to the prosecutor’s office for a request to petition the girl to juvenile court.
Vehicle crash
The Michigan State Police Hart Post is investigating a single-car rollover crash at 11:46 p.m. Wednesday on Stiles Road near Fisher Road in Victory Township. The driver, a 29-year-old Manistee man, was not injured.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single-vehicle crash from 12:30 p.m. Wednesday on Federal Park Road 6630 in Eden Township where a car crashed into a tree, but the driver was not nearby. Deputies state there was not any indication that anyone was injured from the accident.
Larceny
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report at 12:36 p.m. Wednesday of a larceny of construction materials from a location in the 7700 block of North Reek Road in Free Soil Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two car-deer crashes without injury Wednesday:
• At 6:30 a.m. Wednesday on the U.S. 31 freeway north of Oceana Drive in Summit Township;
• At 10:45 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. 10 east of Gordon Road in Amber Township.