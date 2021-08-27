Two people injured
in crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash at 7:15 p.m.
Thursday when a vehicle left the road and struck a tree on Custer Road north of Decker Road in Sherman Township. A 30-year-old Free Soil man who was a passenger in the vehicle was seriously injured.
The driver, a 37-year-old Scottville woman, received non-life-threatening injuries in the accident.
They were both transported by Life EMS to Spectrum Health Ludington for treatment.
Illegal garbage dumping
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a complaint of illegal dumping at 11:08 a.m.
Thursday in the 6900 block of East Ridge Road in Sheridan Township.
The complainant there told deputies that someone had dumped garbage in the dumpster on his property.
Vehicle crashes
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two no-injury crashes Thursday:
• a single vehicle crash at 12:53 p.m. on Mack Road at the North Road intersection in Summit Township;
• and a two-vehicle crash at 5:10 p.m. on U.S. 10 west of Brye Road in Amber Township.