Assault
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of an assault it received at 3:19 p.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of Nurnberg Road in Grant Township
Personal injury accident
The Michigan State Police Hart Post responded to a personal injury accident at 11 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Meyers Road in Amber Township. No other details were available Friday.
Vehicle crash
The Michigan State Police Hart Post responded to a one-vehicle rollover at 12:47 p.m. Thursday at the Silver Lake Sand Dunes in Golden Township. Troopers state a Jeep driven by a 31-year-old Ohio man rolled over. There were no injuries.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-deer accident without injury at 7:15 a.m. Thursday on Washington Road west of Masten Road in Logan Township.