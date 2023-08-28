Possession of methamphetamine
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 26-year-old Mississippi man for possession of methamphetamine at 1:29 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of West Ludington Avenue. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Larceny
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a larceny of groceries at 8:38 p.m. Sunday in the 4800 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township. The complainant stated a cart of $100 worth of groceries was stolen from inside the Walmart store. The complainant stated they left the cart outside the restroom while using it. When they returned, the cart was no longer there. Deputies state a security camera captured the suspect with the cart and leaving the store. The incident remains under investigation.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a larceny of $100 cash at 7:11 a.m. Saturday at the Ludington Walmart in the 4800 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township. The complainant stated $100 was taken from a “cash back machine” while the complainant’s back was turned.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post responded to a report of a stolen ATV at 4:30 p.m. Saturday from a home in the 6000 block of Russell Road.
Breaking and entering
The Michigan State Police Hart Post responded to a report of a breaking and entering into a home in the 500 block of Deer Road in Golden Township. Troopers indicate the home was “ransacked,” but the owners do not believe anything was taken. The homeowners believe the entry occurred around Aug. 7.
Warrant arrest, retail fraud
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 32-year-old Manistee man on a warrant and retail fraud after being called for an incident at 8:04 p.m. Friday at the Ludington Walmart in the 4800 block of W. U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township. The man allegedly took unpaid merchandise to his vehicle. During the investigation, deputies learned the man also had a warrant issued from Manistee County that alleged larceny. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Bond violation
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 37-year-old Ludington man for a bond violation at 4:43 p.m. Saturday in Cartier Park. Officers allege he was consuming an intoxicant. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Driving with suspended license
The Ludington Police Department cited a 37-year-old Ludington man for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at the intersection of Rath Avenue and Loomis Street.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries at 11:10 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Stiles Road and U.S. 10 in Amber Township. A vehicle driven by a 75-year-old Walhalla man rear-ended a slowed vehicle driven by a 21-year-old Belleville man. The Belleville man had a 1-year-old child with him. Each received non-life threatening injuries. They were transported to Corewell Health Ludington Hospital.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to four vehicle crashes without injuries in recent days:
• At 3:44 p.m. Friday for a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 10 west of Stiles Road in Amber Township;
• At 4:25 p.m. Saturday for a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 31 bypass and U.S. 10 in Amber Township;
• At 9:40 p.m. Saturday for a two-vehicle crash on Pere Marquette Highway south of U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township.
• At 10:48 a.m. Sunday for a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 10 west of Brye Road in Amber Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to five car-deer crashes without injury in recent days:
• At 6:38 a.m. Friday on Sugar Grove Road west of Darr Road in Sherman Township;
• At 7:48 a.m. Friday on U.S. 10 west of Darr Road in Custer Road;
• At 11:30 a.m. Friday on Stiles Road and Groth Road in Victory Township;
• At 6:31 a.m. Saturday on Gordon Road south of Hansen Road in Amber Township;
• At 10:32 a.m. Sunday on Jagger Road and Wooded Lane in Hamlin Township.