Possession
of methamphetamines
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 22-year-old Custer woman for possession of methamphetamines following a traffic stop at 9:19 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Benson Road in Branch Township. The woman was a passenger in a car driven by a 23-year-old Branch man. The man was cited for driving with a suspended license. The woman was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 49-year-old Mason County man at 9:37 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Brye Road in Amber Township. The man had two warrants for his arrest, one alleging failing to appear in court on a drug charge and the other for an unpaid booking fee. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Larceny
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a larceny at 1 p.m. Tuesday in the 3500 block of U.S. 10 in Custer Township. Undisclosed items were taken from the residence.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to three car-deer crashes without injury Tuesday:
• At 1:06 a.m. on U.S. 31 freeway south of the Conrad Road overpass in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 6:40 a.m. on Wilson Road west of Tuttle Road in Custer Township;
• At 4:08 p.m. on Forest Trail east of LaSalle Road in Grant Township.