Warrant arrest
✓ Convenient home delivery
✓ Unlimited website access 24/7
✓ Unlimited e-Edition access 24/7
✓ The best local, regional and national news in sports, politics, business and more!
Get the Ludington Daily News delivered straight to your door and receive unlimited access to our website and e-Edition when you purchase a Print + Digital Subscription.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Mason, Oceana, Manistee - 1 Month Full Access
|$25.00
|for 30 days
|Mason, Oceana, Manistee - 3 Month Full Access
|$70.00
|for 90 days
|Mason, Oceana, Manistee - 6 Month Full Access
|$136.30
|for 180 days
|Mason, Oceana, Manistee - 1 Year Full Access
|$261.40
|for 365 days
|Outside Above Areas (Mailed) - 1 Month Full Access
|$37.00
|for 30 days
|Outside Above Areas (Mailed) - 3 Month Full Access
|$103.90
|for 90 days
|Outside Above Areas (Mailed) - 6 Month Full Access
|$203.00
|for 180 days
|Outside Above Areas (Mailed) - 1 Year Full Access
|$391.90
|for 365 days
✓ Unlimited website access 24/7
✓ Unlimited e-Edition access 24/7
✓ The best local, regional and national news in sports, politics, business and more!
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-Edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month Digital Only Access
|$16.00
|for 30 days
|3 Month Digital Only Access
|$47.00
|for 90 days
|6 Month Digital Only Access
|$92.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year Digital Only Access
|$166.00
|for 365 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need the phone number associated with your print subscription account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 78F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 63F. SW winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: August 3, 2022 @ 12:19 am
Warrant arrest
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 41-year-old Norton Shores woman on two warrants at 3:42 a.m., Monday, in the 5000 block of West U.S. 10. Both warrants were from Muskegon County for alleged traffic offenses. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Domestic violence
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 21-year-old Ludington woman for domestic violence after responding to an incident at 8:57 p.m., Monday, in the 1900 block of North Lincoln Road in Hamlin Township. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Retail fraud
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a complaint of retail fraud it received at 12:04 a.m., Monday, from the Wesco Eastgate in the 5000 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two vehicle crashes without injury Monday:
• At 4:40 a.m., for a two-vehicle hit-and-run crash on Pere Marquette Highway south of U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township.
• At 4:50 p.m., for a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of U.S. 10 and U.S. 31 in Pere Marquette Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two car-deer crashes without injury Monday:
• At 7:32 a.m., on Hawley Road east of Stiles Road in Riverton Township;
• At 10 p.m., on Stiles Road south of Chauvez Road in Riverton Township.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.