‘Super drunk’
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 52-year-old Ludington for operating under the influence of intoxicants, first offense, with a blood-alcohol level of 0.17 or higher, otherwise known as “super drunk.” Deputies arrested the man at 3:11 p.m. Saturday after witnessing him allegedly colliding with a parked car and driving away. The accident occurred on Nurnberg Road near Pleasant Hill Road in Grant Township. Sheriff Kim Cole stated the man’s alleged blood-alcohol level was 0.20. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Auto theft
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a stolen vehicle at 6:42 a.m. Sunday in the U.S. National Forest in Grant Township. Deputies state the owner’s vehicle alleges her boyfriend stole the vehicle while the pair were camping on a site near the intersection of Morton and Forest Trail roads. The vehicle is a black 2021 Chevrolet Equinox with a Michigan license plate of EBK-918.
Theft of prescription drugs
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of the theft of prescription medications reported at 12:50 p.m. Friday on Danaher Street in the City of Ludington. The complainant reported to authorities that several of his medications were stolen.
Operating while intoxicated
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 31-year-old Ludington man for operating under the influence of intoxicants, third offense, after responding to a single-vehicle accident at 8:35 p.m. Sunday on Rybicki Road south of Hoague Road in Free Soil Township. Deputies state the man’s vehicle left the roadway and rolled over. He was uninjured. Deputies state they arrested him after he walked a short distance down the road from the crash. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 40-year-old Muskegon man for operating while impaired at 11:32 p.m. Saturday at the U.S. 31 southbound rest area in Hart Township. He was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
Personal protection order violation
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 41-year-old Ludington man for violating a personal protection order issued from the 17th District Court in Grand Rapids at 3:59 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of East Fifth Street. The victim, a 29-year-old Ludington woman, alleged the man attempted to get into her apartment as well as sent numerous harassing and threatening text messages to her. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Disorderly person
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 48-year-old man for being a disorderly person after responding to an incident at 3:05 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of East Filer Street. Officers stated the man was allegedly intoxicated and knocked the door and rung the doorbell of complainant. Officers stated the man stated he lived at the residence, but his was a block away. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 32-year-old Ludington woman on two probation violation warrants issued by 51st Circuit Court at 8:22 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of North Rowe Street. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 21-year-old Ludington woman on two probation violation warrants issued by 51st Circuit Court at 6:48 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Loomis and Madison Streets. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 30-year-old Ludington man on an absconder warrant issued from Lansing at the Crystal Lake boat launch in Amber Township. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 34-year-old Ludington man on an unspecified warrant at 3:27 p.m. Saturday at the northbound U.S. 31 rest area in Summit Township. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to three vehicle crashes without injury recently:
• At 4:07 p.m., Friday, for a two-vehicle crash on Fountain Road west of Dennis Road in Victory Township;
• At 12:39 p.m., Saturday, for a two-vehicle crash on Pere Marquette Highway south of Chavez Road in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 12:42 p.m., Sunday, on State Street east of Blaine Street in the City of Scottville.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to six car-deer accidents without injury recently:
• At 4:07 p.m., Friday, on Fountain Road west of Dennis Road in Victory Township;
• At 9:35 p.m., Friday, on U.S. 10 and Stephens Road in Custer Township;
• At 9:35 p.m., Friday, on U.S. 10 west of Tuttle Road;
• At 10:22 a.m., Saturday, on U.S. 10 west of Fair Oaks Road in Branch Township;
• At 9:55 p.m., Saturday, on Fountain Road west of LaSalle Road in Victory Township;
• At 2:41 p.m., Sunday, on Quarterline Road south of White Road in Grant Township.