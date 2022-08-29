Warrant arrest
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 50-year-old Fountain man at 4:36 p.m., Friday, in the 2400 block of 18th Street in Sheridan Township. A warrant alleged failing to appear in court. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Trespassing
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a warrant for the arrest of a 43-year-old Custer man for trespassing. Deputies responded to an incident at 10 a.m., Friday, at the Whiskey Creek Condo Association in Logan Township where the allegation took place.
Vandalism
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of vandalism at 7:50 a.m., Saturday, at the Sherman Township Hall in the 3800 block of East Main Street. A window was reportedly broken.
Driving while suspended
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited a 26-year-old Fountain man for improper use of a license plate and driving on a suspended license following a traffic stop at 12:35 p.m., Saturday, in the 4500 block of Sugar Grove Road in Sherman Township.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited a 40-year-old Newaygo man for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 3:54 p.m., Saturday, at the intersection of Tyndall Road and U.S. 10.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash without injury at 8:40 a.m., Saturday on U.S. 10 east of Nelson Road in Pere Marquette Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-deer crash with non-life-threatening injuries at 9:19 p.m., Saturday, on Pere Marquette Highway south of Kinney Road in Summit Township. A 35-year-old Hart woman suffered the injuries. She was taken to Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital via Life EMS.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to six car-deer crashes without injury in recent days:
• At 6 a.m., Friday, on Fountain Road west of Stephens Road in Sherman Township;
• At 7:42 p.m., Friday, on Lakeshore Drive south of Byrant Road. A second car-deer occurred at the same time in the same location;
• At 9:50 p.m., Friday, on Morton Road south of Chavez Road in Riverton Township;
• At 10:44 p.m., Friday, near the intersection of Hillview Court and Bryant Road in Pere Marquette Township.
• At 10:34 p.m., Saturday, on Darr Road south of Major Road in Eden Township.