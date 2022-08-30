Domestic assault
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 29-year-old Ludington woman for domestic assault and battery after responding to an incident at 9:15 p.m., Monday, in the 900 block of North Emily Street. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Vehicle crash
The Michigan State Police Hart Post responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash with injuries at 2:10 p.m., Monday, on southbound U.S. 31 near Stoney Lake Road in Shelby Township. A 68-year-old Farmington man suffered minor injuries. He was treated at the scene by Life EMS and released.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post responded to a single-vehicle crash with injuries at 5:45 p.m., Monday, on East Loop Road near 192nd Avenue in Newfield Township. A 27-year-old Allegan man suffered a facial laceration when the vehicle he was in left the road and struck a tree. The man sought his own treatment.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to three vehicle crashes without injury Monday:
• At 12:22 a.m., for a two-vehicle hit-and-run crash in the 200 block of South Bean Street in the City of Scottville;
• At 8:19 a.m., for a single-vehicle crash on Jebavy Drive north of Shagway in Hamlin Township when the driver collided with a tree that was down in the roadway.
• At 5:10 p.m., for a single-vehicle hit-and-run crash in the 800 block of Dunbar Road in Branch Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two car-deer crashes without injury Tuesday:
• At 8:29 a.m., on Custer Road south of Sugar Grove Road in Sherman Township;
• At 5 p.m., on Hansen Road east of Reek Road in Custer Township.