Resisting arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 48-year-old Ludington man on three charges of resisting and opposing an officer following an incident at 9:03 p.m. Saturday in the 3500 block of West Fisher Road in Victory Township. Deputies state the man allegedly was arguing with paramedics and first responders at a medical scene. Deputies state they made numerous attempts to stop the man from interfering with responders, and he allegedly attempted to fight the deputies. There were no injuries in the incident. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Assault, illegal entry
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a warrant for the arrest of a 31-year-old Ludington man after the man allegedly committed assault and an illegal entry at 6:24 a.m., Sunday, in the 2100 block of West Dewey Road in Victory Township. Deputies responding to the incident state there was an alleged assault of a 31-year-old Albion man. The Albion man was not injured.
Operating while impaired
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 36-year-old Fremont woman for operating while impaired following a traffic stop at 1:49 a.m., Saturday, near the intersection of Sherman Street and Tinkham Avenue in the City of Ludington. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 27-year-old Fountain man after a traffic stop at 4:20 p.m., Thursday, near the intersection of Ludington Avenue and Madison Street on a warrant from Oceana County alleging drug possession. The man was a passenger in the vehicle that was stopped. He was turned over to the Michigan State Police Hart Post who transported him to the Oceana County Jail to be lodged. The driver, a 21-year-old Ludington man, was cited for driving with a suspended license.
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 32-year-old Ludington woman at 11:17 p.m., Thursday, in the 400 block of East Sixth Street on a warrant alleging failure to appear in 79th District Court. The original charge was driving with a suspended license.
Assault
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 48-year-old Hart man for an alleged assault at 4:45 p.m., Friday, in the 8000 block of 120th Avenue in Crystal Township. He was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 39-year-old Scottville man for an alleged assault at 1 p.m., Sunday, on Fourth Street in the City of Scottville. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash with minor injuries at 10:25 a.m., Friday, on U.S. 10 near Tuttle Road in Custer Township. Those who were injured were treated and released by Life EMS.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash with minor injuries at 1:46 p.m., Friday, on M-116 south of the entrance to Ludington State Park in Hamlin Township. Those who were injured were treated and released by Life EMS.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office also responded to several vehicle crashes without injury in recent days:
• At 10:14 a.m., Friday, for a two-vehicle crash on Townline Road west of Quarterline Road in Victory Township;
• At 2:16 p.m., Friday, for a two-vehicle crash on Pere Marquette Highway south of U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 1:43 a.m., Saturday, for a one-vehicle crash on Hawley Road east of Federal Forest Road No. 6348 in Logan Township;
• At 3:02 a.m., Saturday, for a one-vehicle crash on Scottville Road north of Marrison Road in Eden Township;
• At 4:59 p.m., Saturday, for a two-vehicle crash U.S. 10 east of Pere Marquette Highway in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 1:41 a.m., Sunday, for a one-vehicle crash on Saunders Road near Budzynski Road in Branch Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two car-deer crashes without injury in recent days:
• At 5:10 p.m., Friday, near the intersection of U.S. 10 and Maple Road in Branch Township;
• At 8 p.m., Saturday, on Custer Road south of Fountain Road in Sherman Township.