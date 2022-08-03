The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 44-year-old Ludington woman for domestic violence after responding to an incident at 8:27 p.m., Tuesday, on South Wildwood Run in Amber Township. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 41-year-old Norton Shores woman on two warrants at 3:42 a.m., Tuesday, in the 5900 block of West U.S. 10. The warrants were from Muskegon County for alleged traffic violations. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a complaint of vandalism reported at 7:15 p.m., Tuesday, near the baseball diamond at the Sherman Township Hall in Fountain. The complainant stated they witnessed a white vehicle tearing up the grass at the diamond.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash without injury at 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, at the intersection of Pere Marquette Highway and the northbound U.S. 31 off-ramp in Pere Marquette Township.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-deer crash without injury at 10:10 p.m., Tuesday, on Chauvez Road east of Stiles Road in Riverton Township.