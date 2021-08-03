Carrying concealed weapon
The Ludington Police Department is petitioning charges to juvenile court for a 14-year-old youth on charges of felonious assault and carrying a concealed weapon after officers were called at 4:34 p.m. Monday at the playground at Foster Elementary School. Officers state the 14-year-old received slight injuries in the incident but did not seek medical attention.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash without injury at 2:18 p.m. Monday on Pere Marquette Highway south of Lenz Road in Pere Marquette Township.