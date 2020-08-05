Warrant arrest
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 63-year-old Ludington woman on a two-count felony drug warrant issued by the 51st Circuit Court at 9:02 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Fifth Street. The warrant charges the woman with possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a drug house. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 31-year-old New Era man on a felony warrant charging him with uttering and publishing at 11:53 p.m. Monday following a traffic stop in the 100 block of South Main Street in the City of Scottville. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Disorderly person
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 32-year-old homeless man on a charge of disorderly person/disturbing the peace at 10:49 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of Tinkham Avenue. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Civil dispute
The Ludington Police Department responded to a civil dispute at 12:10 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of North Harrison Street. The incident was resolved.
The Ludington Police Department responded to a civil dispute at 2:45 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of North James Street. The incident was resolved.
Suspicious situation
The Ludington Police Department responded to a suspicious situation at 3:32 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of Washington Avenue. The case was closed.
Vehicle crashes
The Michigan State Police Hart Post responded to two vehicle crashes Monday:
• At 9:47 a.m. for a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Angling Road and Jebavy Drive in Hamlin Township;
• At 4:15 p.m. for a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Custer and Townline roads in Sherman Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two car-deer accidents Monday without injuries:
• At 6 a.m. on Freeman Road east of U.S. 31 in Free Soil Township;
• At 9:45 p.m. on U.S. 10 west of Reek Road in Custer Township.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post responded to a car-deer accident at 8:30 p.m. Monday on Arthur Road near 128th Avenue in Oceana County’s Ottawa Township.