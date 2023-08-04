Warrant arrest
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 46-year-old Ludington man on a warrant at 10:31 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of East Sixth Street. The warrant alleges possession and distribution of methamphetamines. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Retail fraud
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a warrant for the arrest of a 38-year-old Ludington woman for retail fraud after responding to an incident at 8:29 p.m. Thursday at the Ludington Walmart in the 4800 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township. Deputies state that when they arrived, the woman was no longer there. She allegedly left without paying for some items.
Driving with suspended license
The Ludington Police Department cited a 65-year-old Ludington man for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 12:05 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Washington and Tinkham avenues.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-deer crash without injury at 9:58 a.m. Thursday on Townline Road west of Darr Road in Sherman Township.