‘Super drunk’
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 51-year-old Ludington man for driving with a blood alcohol level of 0.17 or higher, aka “super drunk,” after a traffic stop at 9:39 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Robert and Court streets. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Driving under the influence
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 74-year-old Ludington man for driving under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop at 1:57 a.m. Thursday on Washington Avenue near First Street. The man was also cited for refusing to take a preliminary breath test. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Domestic violence
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 26-year-old Fountain man for domestic assault after responding to an incident at 9:33 a.m. Wednesday in the 7100 block of Martin Avenue in Branch Township. There were no injuries reported with the incident. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Driving with suspended license
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office cited a 40-year-old Fountain man for driving with a suspended license first offense following a traffic stop at 5:26 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Hansen and Schoenherr roads in Custer Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two car-deer crashes without injury Wednesday:
• At 4:52 p.m., on Stiles Road north of Fisher Road in Victory Township;
• At 9:26 p.m., on Marrrison Road west of Schwass Road in Riverton Township.