Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 30-year-old Hesperia man on a warrant at 3:02 p.m. Tuesday. The man was arrested at the Mason County Courthouse after he appeared in 51st Circuit Court for another matter. The warrant alleged three felony drug offenses. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Property damage
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of property damage at 11:18 a.m. Monday at Ludington State Park in Hamlin Township. The complainant stated an individual pulled the drain plug on a jet-ski causing the watercraft to partially sink and damaging the battery compartment.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two vehicle crashes without injury Monday:
• At 7:02 a.m. for a single-vehicle crash on U.S. 31 freeway south of the Ludington Rest Area in Summit Township;
• At 6:22 p.m. for a two-vehicle hit-and-run crash on Pere Marquette Highway south of Hawley Road in Summit Township.