Vehicle break-ins
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded at 9:30 a.m. Thursday to the report of multiple vehicle break-ins in the 400 block of North Thomas Street in the City of Scottville. It is not known at this time if anything was taken from the vehicles. Deputies spoke with to three of the victims, and the case is still under investigation.
Larceny
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a theft of baby clothing and toys from a storage unit at 10:18 a.m. Thursday on West Hoague Road in Grant Township. No valuation was available today on the items reported stolen.
Vehicle crash
The Michigan State Police Hart Post responded to two vehicle crashes Thursday at Silver Lake Sand Dunes:
• At 11 a.m. where a 20-year-old Plymouth woman suffered minor injuries in a single-vehicle crash;
• At 2:30 p.m. where a 16-year-old Homer boy suffered minor injuries in a single-vehicle crash.
Car-deer
The Michigan State Police Hart Post responded to a car-deer crash at 9:45 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of 28th Street and Fish Road in Benona Township.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-deer crash without injuries at 5:05 p.m. Thursday on the U.S. 31 freeway south of the Ludington rest area in Summit Township.