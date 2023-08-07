Resisting and opposing officer, disorderly conduct
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 23-year-old Ludington man on a charge of disorderly conduct and a charge of resisting and obstructing an officer after responding to an incident at 1:06 a.m. Saturday at the Tiki Bar in the 200 block of East Ludington Avenue. Officers state they witnessed the man allegedly punch a 25-year-old person outside the bar. The 23-year-old man fled when officers attempted to arrest him. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail. The 25-year-old was not injured and did not seek medical treatment.
Domestic violence
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 38-year-old Fountain man for domestic violence and interfering with an electronic device after responding to an incident at 10 a.m. Sunday in the 3000 block of Victory Drive in Victory Township. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Operating while intoxicated
The Ludington Police arrested a 26-year-old Ludington woman for operating while intoxicated following a traffic stop at 4:02 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of First and Sherman streets. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 44-year-old Baldwin man on two warrants at 12:37 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Benson Road in Branch Township. The Friend of the Court in Branch and Lake counties issued the warrants. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 19-year-old Ludington man on a warrant at 7:17 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 10 near Custer Road in Custer Township. The warrant alleges failing to appear in court.
Larceny
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of theft of fruit from a roadside stand at 7:45 p.m. Friday in the 3400 block of West Deren Road in Riverton Township.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a larceny of a bottle of liquor at 8:51 p.m. Saturday at the Wesco Eastgate in the 5600 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township.
Retail fraud
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a warrant for the arrest of a 23-year-old Ludington woman following an allegation of retail fraud reported at 7:36 p.m. Saturday at Walmart in the 4800 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township.
The Mason County Sherff’s Office is seeking a warrant for the arrest of a 20-year-old Baldwin man following an allegation of retail fraud reported at 8:51 p.m. Saturday at Walmart in the 4800 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township.
Driving while license suspended
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office cited a 27-year-old Fountain man for driving while license suspended following a traffic stop at 10:30 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Benson Road in Branch Township.
The Ludington Police Department cited a 46-year-old Ludington woman for driving while license suspended following a traffic stop at 2:19 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of East Ludington Avenue.
Public intoxication
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 36-year-old Ludington man for public intoxication and probation violation after responding to an incident at 5:19 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of South James Street. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash with minor injuries at 5:23 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Johnson Road and Jebavy Drive in Pere Marquette Township. No treatment was sought.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to three vehicle crashes without injury in recent days:
• At 11:53 a.m. Friday for a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Gordon and Johnson roads in Amber Township;
• At 3:30 p.m. Saturday for a two-vehicle crash on eastbound U.S. 10 at the northbound U.S. 31 off-ramp in Amber Township;
• At 1:35 p.m. Sunday for a hit-and-run crash in the Lake Michigan Recreation area parking lot.
Vehicle-bobcat
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle-bobcat crash at 3:15 p.m. Sunday on Darr Road north of Washington Road in Eden Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two car-deer crashes without injury in recent days:
• At 7:20 a.m. Friday on Schoenherr Road south of Sugar Grove Road in Sheridan Township;
• At 5:45 a.m. Saturday on U.S. 31 north of Hansen Road in Custer Township.