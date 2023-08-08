Larceny
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a larceny at 8:18 a.m. Monday at Pro-Master Cleaning and Restoration in the 1800 block of West U.S. 10 in Amber Township. The complainant reported that a catalytic converter was stolen.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a larceny at 2:37 p.m. Monday from a location in the 900 block of West First Street in Amber Township. The complainant reported the theft of several sections of 8-foot fencing.
Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 28-year-old Scottville man on a warrant at 10 a.m. Monday. The man turned himself into authorities. He was wanted on a warrant that alleges embezzlement on an incident investigated by the Michigan State Police Hart Post.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-deer crash without injury Monday on Decker Road west of Lincoln Road in Hamlin Township.