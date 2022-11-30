Possession
of methamphetamines
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is requesting a warrant for the arrest of a 29-year-old Branch woman for possession of methamphetamine following a traffic stop at 1:30 a.m., Tuesday, near the intersection of North Main Street and Johnson Road in the City of Scottville. Deputies state methamphetamines were found in the vehicle.
Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 43-year-old Fountain man on two warrants after responding to a disturbance at 11 a.m., Tuesday, in the 7100 block of East Martin Avenue in Branch Township. The warrants allege failing to appear in Mason County courts. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 36-year-old Ludington man on a warrant at 8:49 p.m., Tuesday, in the 300 block of East Ludington Avenue. The warrant alleges failing to appear in court. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 53-year-old Ludington man on a warrant at 9:46 p.m., Tuesday, in the 100 block of East Foster Street. The warrant alleges failing to appear in court. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Disorderly person
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 48-year-old Ludington woman for trespassing and being a disorderly person after responding to an incident at 11:26 p.m., Tuesday, in the 300 block of East Court Street. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two car-deer crashes without injury Tuesday:
• At 6:50 a.m., on U.S. 10 west of Dennis Road in Amber Township;
• At 8:07 a.m., on U.S. 31 freeway south of the Ludington rest area in Summit Township.