Disorderly person
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 53-year-old Ludington man for being a disorderly person following an incident at 11:11 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of Mitchell Street. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Ludington Police Department cited a 34-year-old Scottville woman for being a disorderly person following an incident at 12:19 a.m. Monday after being called to the Blu Moon Bistro on South James Street to investigate a suspicious person complaint.
Driving with suspended license
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office cited a 31-year-old Free Soil man for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 2:09 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Jebavy Drive in Pere Marquette Township.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited a 44-year-old Manistee man dor driving with a suspended license, fifth offense, following a traffic stop at 3:15 p.m. Thursday on Jebavy Drive near Angling Road in Hamlin Township.
Driving without license
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office cited a 36-year-old Ludington man for driving without a license/never applied following a traffic stop at 2:52 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Pere Marquette Highway and Sixth Street in Pere Marquette Township.
Driving unregistered vehicle
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited a 27-year-old Scottville man for driving an unregistered vehicle following a traffic stop at 7 p.m. Thursday at Mile Marker No. 121 on U.S. 131 in Shelby Township.
Driving with open intoxicant
The Ludington Police Department cited a 62-year-old Ludington woman for driving with an open intoxicant following a traffic stop at 10:32 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Whittier and Delia streets.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded two three vehicle crashes Friday:
• At 5:27 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash in the 3800 block of East Hawley Road in Eden Township;
• At 5:57 p.m. for an unknown vehicle striking a mailbox in the 4800 block of Barothy Road in Branch Township;
• At 7:25 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of U.S. 31 and Forest Trail in Grant Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to five car-deer crashes without injury in the past several days:
• At 5:30 a.m. Friday on Sugar Grove Road east of Stephens Road in Sherman Township;
• At 10:47 a.m. Saturday on the U.S. 31 freeway south of the Conrad Road overpass in Amber Township;
• At 6:30 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 10 west of Stiles Road in Amber Township;
• At 6:50 p.m. Sunday on Stiles Road south of Groth Road in Victory Township;
• At 7:24 p.m. Sunday on Angling Road west of Meyers Road in Hamlin Township.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post reported three car-deer crashes over the weekend:
• At 11:15 p.m. and 11:16 p.m. Thursday, troopers responded to two car-deer crashes in the same location on U.S. 31 near Dewey Road in Sherman Township.
• At 6:34 p.m. Sunday on Campbell Road near Washington Road in Logan Township.