Disorderly person
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 58-year-old Lansing man for allegedly being a disorderly person and having an warrant issued after responding to an incident at 6:50 p.m., Monday, at the Best Western Hotel in the 5000 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township. The man allegedly threatened the desk clerk after his credit card was declined. The warrant from Oceana County alleged assault. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Assault
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an alleged assault that was reported at 5:12 p.m., Monday, in the 9300 block of North U.S. 31 in Grant Township. The complainant said she was struck in the head by a person known to her.
Larceny
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a stolen wallet taken from a shopper’s cart at 5:35 p.m., Tuesday, at the Ludington Meijer store in the 3900 block of West U.S. 10 in Amber Township. Deputies are investigating.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two single-vehicle crashes Monday without injury:
• At 8:34 p.m., on First Street east of Gordon Road in Amber Township;
• At 9:18 p.m., on U.S. 31 south of Federal Park Road in Grant Township.