Warrant arrest
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 41-year-old Ludington woman after being called at 12:48 a.m. Wednesday for a report of an unwanted person in the 500 block of North Lavinia Street. Officers learned the woman had a warrant for her arrest issued from Lake County on a charge of assault. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail to await pick-up by Lake County.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 28-year-old Grand Rapids man after a traffic stop at 9:50 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Griswold Street in the City of Hart. Troopers learned the man had a warrant for his arrest issued out of Kent County for failure to appear for court. He was lodged in the Oceana County Jail to await pick-up by Kent County.
Possession of methamphetamine
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested two Grand Rapids men, ages 25 and 28, on charges of possession of methamphetamine after a traffic stop at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Main and Foster streets in the Village of Ferry. They were lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a warrant for the arrest of a 51-year-old Scottville man on a charge of leaving the scene of a crash and not reporting it until afterward when called at 7:57 a.m. Tuesday to the intersection of Chauvez and Brye roads in Riverton Township. Deputies were initially called to the scene to investigate a single-vehicle crash where it is believed the man served to miss a deer, but did not stay at the site. Deputies state the man did not report the incident until hours after it occurred.
Learner’s permit violation
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited an 18-year-old Ludington man for violating his learner’s permit by not having an adult present in the vehicle with him after a traffic stop at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday on U.S. 31 near Forest Trail Road in Free Soil Township.
Driving without a license
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited a 16-year-old Shelby boy for driving without a license after a traffic stop at 3:19 a.m. Wednesday on Pere Marquette Highway near First Street in Pere Marquette Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to four car-deer crashes without injuries Tuesday:
• At 4:10 a.m. on U.S. 31 near North Scottville Road in Amber Township;
• At 7:50 a.m., on Jebavy Drive north of Fisher Road in Hamlin Township;
• At 8:35 a.m., on the U.S. 31 freeway north of Oceana Drive in Summit Township;
• At 5:41 p.m., on Fountain Road west of Dennis Road in Victory Township.