Possession with intent to deliver of methamphetamines
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 31-year-old Ludington man for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine following a traffic stop at 7:48 p.m., Thursday, at the intersection of Staffon Street and Ludington Avenue. Deputies found what is suspected to be 39 grams of methamphetamine. The man was a passenger in the vehicle. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Breaking and entering
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a breaking and entering at 10:24 a.m., Thursday, at a home in the 6600 block of North Dennis Road in Amber Township. It was unknown if anything was taken.
Retail fraud
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of retail fraud at 2:24 p.m., Thursday, from the Express Mart in the 5500 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township. The owner of the business reported that a phone card was taken.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-deer crash without injury at 5:30 a.m., Thursday, on the U.S. 31 freeway north of Conrad Road in Amber Township.