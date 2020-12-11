Probation violation, warrant arrest
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 21-year-old Custer man on a charge of a probation violation and for a warrant for failing to appear in court following a traffic stop at 10:48 p.m. Wednesday on Cable Road west of Custer Road in Custer Township. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Domestic assault
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 48-year-old Ludington woman on a charge of domestic assault and battery after being called to an incident at 3:23 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of South Madison Street. Officers state the victim received minor facial injuries but did not seek medical attention. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a one-vehicle crash without injury at 12:02 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of King and Oakwood drives in Pere Marquette Township.