Assault
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 22-year-old Portage man for an assault after responding to an incident at 1:38 p.m., Thursday, in the 700 block of 96th Avenue in Shelby Township. He was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 16-year-old Hart boy for an assault after responding to an incident at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, in the 3600 block of West Lever Road in Hart Township. The boy received a summons to appear in juvenile court and turned over to his parents.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 17-year-old Colfax Township boy for an assault after responding to a complaint at 7:50 p.m., Thursday, in the 8800 block of North Water Wonderland Court in Colfax Township. The boy received a summons to appear in juvenile court and turned over to his parents.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash with minor injuries at 6:59 a.m., Wednesday, at the intersection of U.S. 10 and the on-ramp to U.S. 31 in Amber Township. Two people, a 40-year-old Scottville woman and a 31-year-old Scottville man, drivers of each vehicle, received minor injuries.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash with minor injuries at 4:35 p.m., Thursday, at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Jebavy Drive. A 70-year-old Ludington woman was transported to Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital for her injuries.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to five vehicle crashes in the past two days without injury:
• At 3:21 p.m., Wednesday, for a one-vehicle crash, near the intersection Timber Lane north of Federal Forest Road No. 5705 in Grant Township;
• At 3:28 p.m., Wednesday, for a one-vehicle crash, on Ludington State Park Road east of M-116 in Hamlin Township;
• At 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, for a one-vehicle crash, near the intersection of U.S. 31 and Beyer Road in Sherman Township;
• At 1:01 p.m., Thursday, for a two-vehicle crash, on U.S. 10 west of Stiles Road in Amber Township;
• At 5:39 p.m., Thursday, for a one-vehicle crash, on U.S. 31 south of Countyline Road in Grant Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to four car-deer crashes without injury:
• At 5:06 a.m., Thursday, on Sugar Grove Road west of Stephens Road in Sherman Township;
• At 8:08 a.m., Thursday, on Jebavy Drive north of Fisher Road in Hamlin Township;
• At 8:22 a.m., Thursday, on U.S. 31 south of the Pere Marquette Highway overpass in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 5:56 p.m., Thursday, on U.S. 31 north of Budde Road in Grant Township.