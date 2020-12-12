Warrant arrest
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 28-year-old Ludington woman at 3:13 p.m. Thursday on a “drug-related warrant.” Officers assisted State, Sheriffs, Chiefs Enforcement Narcotics TEam (SSCENT) with the arrest.
Driving with suspended license
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited a 35-year-old Baldwin man for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 7 p.m. Thursday on U.S. 10 near Schoenherr Road in Custer Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two car-deer crashes without injury Thursday:
• At 7:11 a.m. on Scottville Road north of Meisenheimer Road in Eden Township;
• At 5:38 p.m. on Pere Marquette Highway north of First Street in Pere Marquette Township.