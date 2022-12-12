Felonious assault
The Ludington Police Department is petitioning into juvenile courts for a 16-year-old Ludington boy on a charge of felonious assault after responding to an incident at noon, Sunday, in the 400 block of East Melendy Street. Two victims, a 55-year-old Ludington woman and a 26-year-old Ludington man, were uninjured. The boy was taken to another location by a relative in lieu of arrest.
Assault
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 20-year-old Hesperia woman for assault after responding to an incident at 9:59 p.m., Thursday, in the 1900 block of 124th Avenue in Ferry Township. A 22-year-old Wyandotte woman had minor injuries but refused treatment at the scene. The Hesperia woman was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
Operating while intoxicated
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 22-year-old Pentwater man for operating while intoxicated following a traffic stop at 2:10 a.m., Sunday, at the intersection of Ludington Avenue and Ferry Street. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Driving while impaired
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 23-year-old Ludington woman for operating while impaired following a traffic stop at 3:06 a.m., Sunday, on U.S. 31 near Hansen Road in Sherman Township. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 62-year-old Ludington woman for operating while impaired following a traffic stop at 2:16 p.m., Friday, in the 200 block of North Jebavy Drive in Pere Marquette Township. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 30-year-old Custer man on a warrant at 12:10 p.m., Thursday, in the 4800 block of East Barothy Road in Branch Township. Deputies were responding to a call of a disturbance. The warrant was a for an alleged misdemeanor in Kent County. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 42-year-old Ludington woman on a warrant at 4:18 p.m., Saturday, in the 600 block of East Melendy Street. Three warrants were issued by 79th District Court for allegedly failing to appear on charges of larceny, malicious destruction of property and driving on an expired license. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Breaking and entering
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of breaking and entering at 12:26 p.m., Friday, in the 1000 block of West Dewey Road in Victory Township. The complainant stated an individual was staying in a camper on the property. Nothing was reported missing from the camper.
Larceny
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a larceny at 11:26 a.m., Saturday, in the 100 block of West Third Street in the City of Scottville. The victim stated miscellaneous items were taken from the apartment.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash without injury on Stiles Road south of Anthony Road in Riverton Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two car-deer crashes without injury in recent days:
• At 7:05 a.m., Friday, on U.S. 31 freeway north of Meisenheimer Road in Summit Township;
• At 6:20 a.m., Saturday, on U.S. 10 west of the U.S. 31 freeway in Amber Township.