Bond violation
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 58-year-old Custer man for violating the conditions of his bond at 12:45 p.m., Sunday, at the intersection of Nelson Road and U.S.l 10 in Pere Marquette Township. Deputies stated that the man allegedly fell down while talking to them when they responded for an incident. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 34-year-old Ludington woman at 10:52 a.m., Friday, in the 500 block of North Lavinia Street for a warrant alleging an illegal use of credit cards. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 36-year-old man at 1:22 a.m., Saturday, in the 600 block of North Lakeshore Drive for a warrant alleging failure to appear in 79th District Court. The initial allegation was a traffic violation. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Assault
The Ludington Police Department is petitioning the juvenile court to adjudicate an allegation of domestic assault and battery by a 17-year-old girl after officers responded at 12:55 a.m., Saturday, to the 800 block of East Diana Street. Officers indicate the victim, a 41-year-old Ludington woman, was not hurt in the incident. The girl was released to the custody of her parents and will face charges at a later date.
Larceny
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported theft at 9 a.m., Sunday, in the 4500 block of West U.S. 10 in Amber Township. A woman shopping at the business reported that her wallet and cell phone were taken by an unknown individual. Deputies are investigating.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to three vehicle crashes without injury in recent days:
• At 8:30 a.m., Friday, for a one-vehicle crash on U.S. 10 west of Meyers Road in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 10:50 a.m., Friday, for a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 10 west of Pere Marquette Highway in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 12:04 p.m., Friday, for a two-vehicle crash on Nelson Road south of Barton Road in Pere Marquette Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two car-deer crashes without injury in recent days:
• At 10:15 a.m., Saturday, at the intersection of Free Soil and the Ordway roads in Free Soil Township;
• At 7:19 p.m., Saturday, on U.S. 10 west of Budzynski Road in Branch Township.