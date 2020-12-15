Probation violation
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 20-year-old Ludington man for an alleged probation violation at 1:05 p.m. Friday in the 5500 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Operating while under the influence
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 56-year-old Hart man for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants after a traffic stop at 10:14 p.m. Saturday on 56th Avenue near Polk Road in Golden Township. He was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
Operating with suspended license
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office cited a 51-year-old Allendale woman for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 1:07 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Custer Road in Custer Township.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited a 38-year-old Spring Lake woman for driving with a suspended license after responded ting to a slide-off accident at 10:35 p.m. Sunday on Federal Forest Road No. 5580 south of U.S. 10 in Branch Township.
Vehicle crashes
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to several vehicle crashes Saturday:
• At 8:10 a.m. for a single-vehicle crash on Lincoln Road south of Sugar Grove Road in Hamlin Township without injuries;
• At 8:37 a.m. for a single-vehicle crash hitting a tree without injuries on Morse Road south of Dewey Road in Sheridan Township;
• At 9:02 a.m. for a single-vehicle crash hitting a tree without injuries on Sugar Grove Road east of U.S. 31 in Sherman Township;
• At 9:14 a.m. for a slide-off accident without injury at the intersection of Amber and Hansen roads;
• At 9:33 a.m. for a slide-off accident without injury on U.S. 31 and Hansen Road in Custer Township;
• At 9:43 a.m. for a one-vehicle crash without injury on U.S. 31 north of Sugar Grove Road in Sherman Township.
• At 10:44 a.m. for a single-vehicle rollover crash with minor injuries on U.S. 31 south of LaSalle Road in Grant Township. A 25-year-old Pennsylvania woman was treated at the scene by Life EMS and released.
• At 11:20 a.m. for a single-vehicle crash hitting a power pole without injuries on Free Soil Road west of Darr Road in Free Soil Township;
• At 11:24 a.m. for a slide-off accident without injury on Hansen Road west of Stiles Road in Amber Township;
• At 12:51 p.m. for a one-vehicle rollover crash without injury on Fountain Road east of U.S. 31 in Sherman Township;
• At 1:10 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash without injuries on Main Street south of Broadway in the City of Scottville;
• At 3:09 p.m. for a one-vehicle crash without injuries on Decker Road west of Rath Road in Hamlin Township.
Car-deer accident
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-deer crash without injuries at 6:38 p.m. Sunday on Jebavy Drive north of Decker Road in Hamlin Township.