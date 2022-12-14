Gas drive-off
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded twice to two separate incidents of a gas drive-off Tuesday from the Airport EZ Mart in the 5400 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township.
The first incident took place at 1:11 p.m. when a person left without paying for $38 in gasoline. The second incident took place at 9:36 p.m. when a person left without paying $66.49 in gasoline.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-deer crash without injury at 7:43 a.m., Tuesday, on Jebavy Drive south of Dewey Road in Hamlin Township.