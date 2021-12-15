Retail fraud
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 43-year-old Luther man on a charge of retail fraud after being called to an incident at 8:30 a.m., Tuesday, to the Wesco Eastgate convenience store in the 5600 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two car-deer crashes Tuesday without injury:
• At 7:44 a.m. on Hawley Road west of Scottville Road in Riverton Township;
• At 6 p.m. on Stiles Road south of Beyer Road in Victory Township.