Breaking and entering
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of breaking and entering after it was reported at 11:07 a.m. Monday at a home in the 800 block of West Townline Road. The victim told deputies that he was not there for a few days and when he returned, he found the home was broken into. Deputies state it is unknown what, if anything, was taken.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash without injuries at 1:30 a.m. Monday on Reek Road north of Sugar Grove Road in Sherman Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two car-deer crashes without injuries Monday:
• At 5:28 a.m. on Custer Road north of Hansen Road in Custer Township;
• At 6:19 p.m. on Conrad Road west of Dennis Road in Amber Township.