Domestic assault, bond violation
The Ludington Police Department arrested two individuals after being called to an incident at 4:04 a.m. in the 800 block of South Madison Street. A 38-year-old Ludington man was arrested on a charge of domestic assault and battery and he allegedly struck a 48-year-old Ludington woman. The woman was also arrested on a charge of an alleged violation of bond conditions from 79th District Court. The woman sustained minor injuries as a result of the alleged assault, but did not seek medical treatment. Both were lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Domestic assault
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 21-year-old Ludington woman on a charge of domestic assault and battery after being called to a residence at 10:14 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of East Melendy Street. According to the report, police indicated there three victims that each sustained minor injuries but did not seek medical treatment. The woman was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Breaking and entering
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 32-year-old Scottville man for breaking and entering vehicles at 5:26 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of West State Street. The arrest was the result of a joint investigation between the sheriff and the Scottville Police Department. The sheriff’s office indicated three different vehicles were broken into recently in Scottville.
Larceny
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the larceny of tools after it received a complaint at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 4400 block of West Hansen Road. The victim indicated that he left the property, and when he returned, assorted power tools were missing.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to three car-deer crashes without injury Tuesday:
• At 1:42 a.m. on Sugar Grove Road west of Schoenherr Road in Sherman Township;
• At 5:30 a.m. on Reek Road north of Millerton Road in Sherman Township;
• At 6:53 a.m. on U.S. 10 east of Dennis Road in Amber Township.