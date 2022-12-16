Operating under
influence of liquor
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 73-year-old Ludington man for operating under the influence of liquor following a traffic stop at 10:08 p.m., Thursday, in the 500 block of East Dowland Street. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Operating without license
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited a 26-year-old Ludington woman for operating without a license following a traffic stop at 1:25 a.m., Thursday, at the intersection of Ludington and Rath avenues in the City of Ludington.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited a 49-year-old Hart man for operating without a license following a traffic stop at 1:55 a.m., Thursday, at the intersection of First Street and Meyers Road in Pere Marquette Township.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two vehicle crashes without injury Thursday:
• At 2:31 p.m., for a one-vehicle crash on U.S. 31 north of Sugar Grove Road in Sherman Township;
• At 6 p.m., for a two-vehicle crash on Jagger Road and Lakeshore Drive in Hamlin Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-deer crash without injury at 8:42 p.m., on U.S. 31 south of Townline Road in Sherman Township.