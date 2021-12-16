Gas drive-off
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of a gas drive-off it received at 5 p.m., Wednesday, at the Scottville EZ Mart in the 400 block of East U.S. 10 in Custer Township. Employees state the subject left without paying for $39.48 in gas.
Vehicle crashes
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two vehicle crashes without injury Thursday:
• At 1:54 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Dennis and Hansen roads in Amber Township;
• At 10:58 p.m. for a single-vehicle crash on Jagger Road west of Jebavy Drive in Hamlin Township.