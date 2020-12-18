Domestic violence
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 27-year-old Hart man on a charge of domestic violence and interfering with an electronic device after being called for an alleged assault at 12:10 a.m. Wednesday in the 5800 block of West Johnson Road in Pere Marquette Township. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Trespassing
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 48-year-old Ludington man for trespassing and public intoxication after being called at 10:02 a.m. Wednesday to Longfellow Towers, 300 E. Court St. The man was found by Towers management at that time. The man allegedly said he was let in the building by a resident at the building he knows. Officers indicate the man was previously given a trespassing notice in April. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Resisting officer, warrant arrest
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 32-year-old Ludington man on three warrants and resisting arrest following a brief foot chase at 6:44 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of East Melendy Street. Two warrants are from 79th District Court for failing to appear and the third warrant is from 60th District Court in Muskegon for failing to appear.
Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 27-year-old Baldwin woman on a warrant for allegedly violating her felony probation terms following a traffic stop at 10:17 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Reek Road and U.S. 10 in Custer Township.
Gas drive-off
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an individual who drove away without paying $8 in gasoline after being called at 1:34 p.m. Wednesday to the Ludington EZ Mart in the 5900 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two car-deer crashes without injury Wednesday:
• At 5:46 a.m. on the U.S. 31 freeway north of Oceana Drive in Summit Township;
• At 7:30 a.m. on U.S. 10 east of Gordon Road in Amber Township.