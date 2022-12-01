Felonious assault
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 42-year-old Scottville man for felonious assault after responding to an incident at 4:23 p.m., Wednesday, in the 400 block of Bean Street in Custer Township. The man allegedly brandished a firearm at another person who was attempting to repossess a vehicle. There were no injuries. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash without injury at 7:21 a.m., Wednesday, on the U.S. 31 freeway south of Chauvez Road in Pere Marquette Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two car-deer crashes without injury Wednesday:
• At 7:15 a.m., on Sippy Road east of Scottville Road in Eden Township;
• At 5:30 p.m., on Sixth Street east of Progress Drive in Pere Marquette Township.