Parole violation

The Ludington Police Department assisted the Michigan Department of Corrections with the arrest of a 24-year-old Ludington man after being called to an incident at 8:41 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of East Sixth Street.

Operating while under the influence

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 49-year-old Branch woman for driving under the influence of intoxicants, first offense, after a traffic stop at 9:34 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Campbell and Hansen roads in Branch Township. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.

Trespassing

The Ludington Police Department cited a 24-year-old Ludington woman for trespassing after being called to an incident at 10:20 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of East Foster Street.

Vehicle crash

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a one-vehicle rollover crash without injury at 5:54 p.m. Monday on Jebavy Drive north of Pleasant Ridge Drive.

Car-deer

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two car-deer crashes without injury Monday:

• At 5:51 p.m. on the U.S. 31 freeway north of Oceana Drive in Summit Township;

• At 11:15 p.m. on Bryant Road east of Sherman Road in Pere Marquette Township.

Trending Food Videos