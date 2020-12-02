Parole violation
The Ludington Police Department assisted the Michigan Department of Corrections with the arrest of a 24-year-old Ludington man after being called to an incident at 8:41 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of East Sixth Street.
Operating while under the influence
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 49-year-old Branch woman for driving under the influence of intoxicants, first offense, after a traffic stop at 9:34 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Campbell and Hansen roads in Branch Township. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Trespassing
The Ludington Police Department cited a 24-year-old Ludington woman for trespassing after being called to an incident at 10:20 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of East Foster Street.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a one-vehicle rollover crash without injury at 5:54 p.m. Monday on Jebavy Drive north of Pleasant Ridge Drive.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two car-deer crashes without injury Monday:
• At 5:51 p.m. on the U.S. 31 freeway north of Oceana Drive in Summit Township;
• At 11:15 p.m. on Bryant Road east of Sherman Road in Pere Marquette Township.