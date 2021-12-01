Operating while
impaired
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 40-year-old Ludington man for operating while impaired following a traffic stop at 5:12 p.m., Tuesday, at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Tuttle Road in Custer Township. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 32-year-old Muskegon man for operating while intoxicated at 9:39 p.m., Tuesday, on 184th Avenue near Roosevelt Road in Greenwood Township. He as lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
Driving with suspended license
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office cited a 54-year-old Branch man for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 1:34 p.m., Tuesday, at the intersection of U.S. 31 and Johnson Road in Amber Township.
The Ludington Police Department cited a 24-year-old Fountain man for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 8:53 p.m., Tuesday, at the intersection of Tinkham Avenue and Rowe Street.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash without injury at 3:28 p.m., Tuesday, on U.S. 10 east of Nelson Road in Pere Marquette Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to three car-deer crashes without injury Tuesday:
• At 3:40 a.m., on Brye Road south of First Street in Amber Township;
• At 7:13 a.m.,on U.S. 31 freeway near the Pere Marquette Highway overpass in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 12:14 p.m., on Kinney Road west of Tyndall Road in Logan Township.