Larceny, property damage
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to report of a damaged semi and larceny of diesel fuel reported at 7:47 a.m., Monday, at Walmart in the 4800 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township. Deputies state the semi was struck in the front while parked in the south end of the parking lot. The complainant also stated diesel fuel was siphoned from the tank.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to three car-deer crashes Monday without injury:
• At 3 a.m., on Fountain Road west of Dennis Road in Victory Township;
• At 7:19 a.m., on U.S. 10 east of Gordon Road in Amber Township;
• At 10:44 p.m., on U.S. 10 east of Gordon Road in Amber Township.