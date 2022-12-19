Possession of methamphetamine, warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 29-year-old Scottville man for possession of methamphetamine and carrying a concealed weapon at 6:29 p.m., Saturday, at Thornwild Apartments in the City of Scottville. Deputies were arresting the man on three warrants when they allegedly found suspected methamphetamine and brass knuckles on his person. One warrant alleges failing to appear in court on a charge of possession of drugs. Two other warrants alleges possession of methamphetamines. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail. Deputies are also seeking a warrant for the arrest of a 34-year-old Ludington woman who was at the apartment and allegedly was in possession of methamphetamines.
Possession of methamphetamine, resisting arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 32-year-old Scottville man for possession of methamphetamine and resisting and opposing an officer following a traffic stop at 2:18 a.m., Sunday, in the 900 block of North Washington Avenue in the City of Ludington. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Operating under influence of liquor
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 21-year-old Ludington woman for operating under the influence of liquor after responding to a single-vehicle crash at 5:24 p.m., Sunday, on Darr Road north of Townline Road in Free Soil Township. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 39-year-old Scottville man at 10:35 p.m., Sunday, in the 400 block of North Thomas Street in the City of Scottville. The warrant alleges resisting and opposing an officer. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 36-year-old Manistee woman at 10:57 a.m., Friday, in Traverse City. Law enforcement in Traverse City arrested the woman on a warrant failing to appear in court on a count of larceny in a building. Ludington officers drove to Traverse City to take the woman into custody and lodge her in the Mason County Jail.
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 44-year-old Ludington man on a warrant at 7 p.m., Friday, in the 200 block of East Melendy Street. The warrant alleged retail fraud and was issued by 79th District Court. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Larceny
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two reports of larceny of catalytic converters from two different automobile dealerships on West U.S. 10 in Amber Township in recent days. Deputies responded at 7:15 a.m., Friday, to Betten-Baker Ford where two vehicles had the part cut off. Deputies responded at 11:07 a.m., Saturday, to Watson’s where one vehicle had the part cut off.
Driving while license suspended
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited a 51-year-old Hart man for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 12:25 p.m., Saturday, on 72nd Avenue near Colonial Drive in the City of Hart.
Driving without license
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited a 25-year-old Ludington woman for driving without a license following a traffic stop at 1:07 p.m., Friday, on Polk Road near 72nd Avenue in Oceana County.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash with injuries at 2:23 p.m., Friday, on Pere Marquette Highway south of Lenz Road in Pere Marquette Township. An 18-year-old Hart woman received minor injuries in the crash. She was taken by private vehicle to Corewell Health Ludington Hospital for treatment. Deputies state the vehicle she was driving left the roadway and overturned.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to seven vehicle crashes without injury in recent days:
• At 1:25 p.m., Friday, for a slide-off crash on Rasmussen Road near Meyers Road in Amber Township;
• At 5:44 p.m., Friday, for a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Dewey and Culver roads in Hamlin Township;
• At 12:31 a.m., Saturday, for a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 10 west of Dennis Road in Amber Township;
• At 4:23 a.m., Saturday, for a one-vehicle crash on U.S. 10 east of Maple Road in Branch Township;
• At 5:07 p.m., Saturday, for a one-vehicle crash on Jebavy Drive north of Decker Road;
• At 5:16 p.m., Saturday, for a slide-off crash on southbound U.S. 31 freeway north of Oceana Drive in Summit Township.
• At 5:20 p.m., Saturday, for a one-vehicle crash on Scottville Road north of Bradshaw Road in Custer Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two car-deer crashes without injury in recent days:
• At 7:23 a.m., Friday, on U.S. 31 north of LaSalle Road in Grant Township;
• At 6:18 a.m., Sunday, on Dewey Road west of Sherman Road in Hamlin Township.