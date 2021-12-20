Assault
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 16-year-old Ludington boy on charges of domestic violence and assault by strangulation after responding to an incident at 1:56 p.m., Sunday, in the 700 block of East Fifth Street. The victim, a 47-year-old Ludington woman, was not injured in the incident. The case as referred to juvenile court.
Gas drive-off
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a complaint of a gas drive-off reported at 11:24 a.m., Saturday, from the Airport EZ Mart in the 5400 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township. Personnel indicate a person left without paying $39.04 in gasoline.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash with minor injuries at 7:19 p.m., Saturday, at the intersection of State and Reinberg streets in the City of Scottville. Those injured were treated at the scene by Life EMS and released.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to four vehicle crashes without injury in recent days:
• At 7 p.m., Saturday, for a one-vehicle crash on Pere Marquette Highway south of U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 7:48 p.m., Saturday, for a one-vehicle crash on Jebavy Drive south of Jagger Road in Hamlin Township;
• At 11:50 p.m., Saturday, for a one-vehicle crash on Hansen Road west of Dennis Road in Amber Township;
• At 10:27 a.m., Saturday, for a two-vehicle crash on Dennis and Johnson Roads in Amber Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to eight car-deer crashes without injury in recent days:
• At 1:48 p.m., Friday, on U.S. 31 south of Johnson Road in Amber Township;
• At 6 p.m., Friday, on Custer Road north of Freeman Road in Free Soil Township;
• At 10:15 p.m., Friday, on Fountain Road west of Dennis Road in Victory Township;
• At 6:10 a.m., Sunday, on Stiles Road south of Beyer Road in Victory Township;
• At 6:45 a.m., Saturday, on Victory Corner Road south of Groth Road in Victory Township;
• At 6:58 a.m., Saturday, on U.S. 31 freeway north of Meisenheimer Road in Summit Township;
• At 5:30 p.m., Saturday, on Stiles Road south of Decker Road in Amber Township;
• at 7 p.m., Sunday, on Sugar Grove Road east of Larson Road in Sheridan Township.