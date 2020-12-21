Operating under the influence of intoxicants
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 39-year-old Ludington man on a charge of operating under the influence of intoxicants following an crash at 1:15 a.m. Sunday in the 5400 block of Rasmussen Road in Pere Marquette Township. The allegedly attempted to leave the scene of the crash but was taken into custody a short distance away by deputies without incident. The single-vehicle crash involved the car leaving the roadway and striking a fire hydrant. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Driving without license
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office cited a 30-year-old Rapid City man for driving without a license/never applied after a traffic stop at 7:13 p.m. Thursday on U.S. 10 near Gordon Road in Amber Township.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office cited a 41-year-old Mesick man for driving without a license/new applied after a traffic stop at 1:18 a.m. Friday on Custer Road near Hansen Road in Custer Township.
Vehicle crashes
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to four vehicle crashes recently, all of which reported no injuries:
• At 8 a.m., Thursday, for a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Stephens Road in Custer Township;
• At 9:17 a.m., Thursday, for a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 10 east of Wildwood Crossing in Amber Township;
• At 2:30 p.m., Friday, for a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Jebavy Drive and U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 3:56 a.m., Sunday, for a one-vehicle crash on Fountain Road west of Stephens Road in Sherman Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to seven car-deer crashes without injury in recent days:
• At 2:15 a.m., Thursday, on Jebavy Drive north of Fisher Road in Hamlin Township;
• At 6:05 p.m., Thursday, on the U.S. 31 freeway north of the Oceana Drive exit in Summit Township;
• At 12:35 a.m., Friday, on U.S. 31 north of Freeman Road in Free Soil Township;
• At 6:45 a.m., Friday, on U.S. 10 west of Gordon Road in Amber Township;
• At 7:40 a.m., Sunday, on Hansen Road west of Stiles Road in Amber Township;
• At 7:38 p.m., Sunday, on Stiles Road north of U.S. 10 in Amber Township;
• At 9:50 p.m., Sunday, Countyline Road west of U.S. 31 in Grant Township.